Watch: Patrick Schick scores the longest distance goal of the tournament at Euro 2020

Czechs beat Scotland 2-0 in Glasgow.

Patrik Schick scored both goals for the Czech Republic on Monday in a 2-0 victory over Scotland at the European Championship.

His second goal will be talked about for years to come.

Scotland lost possession when a shot toward the Czech goal was blocked and the ball fell to Schick. The Bayer Leverkusen forward looked up and spotted opposing goalkeeper David Marshall way off his line before hitting a long, curling shot that bounced into goal.

Marshall gave chase, but he could only watch the ball sail into the goal before he ended up tangled in net.

“I took a look (at the goalkeeper) to see where he was standing and he was pretty high,” Schick said. “I checked it again and fired.”

UEFA said it was the longest distance for a goal in the tournament at 49.7 meters. The previous record of 38.6 meters came from Germany midfielder Torsten Frings at Euro 2004.

Schick had earlier given the Czechs the lead in the 42nd minute with a powerful header after muscling himself between two Scotland defenders. It was an excellent finish that came from an equally outstanding cross from right back Vladimír Coufal.