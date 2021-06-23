Wangjam extends BFC stay

The new deal will see the 20-year-old remain at the club until the end of the 2023-24 season

Midfielder Suresh Wangjam has signed a three-year extension to his Bengaluru FC contract, the club announced on Wednesday. The new deal will see the 20-year-old remain at the club until the end of the 2023-24 season and comes close on the heels of skipper Sunil Chhetri’s contract extension on Sunday.

Since making his ISL debut in 2019, Wangjam has become one of BFC’s most important players, making as many as 30 appearances in the ISL apart from starts in the AFC Cup.

He received his maiden call up to the Indian National team in March and made his debut against Oman later that month. Having represented the country at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 at home, Wangjam has been a regular in National coach Igor Stimac’s 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign, featuring in all three matches in Doha earlier this month.