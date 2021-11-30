Vinicius stunner seals it for Real

MADRID

30 November 2021 03:53 IST

Napoli cruises past Lazio, pays a perfect tribute to Maradona

Vinicius Junior scored a stunning goal in the 87th minute as Real Madrid rallied to beat Sevilla 2-1 and move dfour points clear at the top of LaLiga on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Vinicius has been a revelation this season and proved the difference again at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he received a standing ovation after securing Real its sixth consecutive win.

His superb strike, after a surging run in from the left, ensured Sevilla took nothing from a game it had dominated for most of the first half.

Rafa Mir headed Sevilla into the lead early on but the game turned after an error from goalkeeper Bono, who gifted Karim Benzema his 19th goal of the season.

Atletico Madrid bounced back from its Champions League loss to AC Milan midweek with a thumping 4-1 win at Cadiz.

Thomas Lemar began the scoring in the 56th minute before Antoine Greizmann and Angel Correa widened the lead to 3-0. Jan Oblak’s own goal made it 3-0 but Matheus Cunha responded immediately to add a fourth for Atletico.

Taking top spot

In Serie A, Napoli paid the perfect tribute to Diego Maradona by thumping Lazio 4-0 to move three points clear at the top.

Fans chanted Maradona's name as a statue, which depicted their idol in full flight atop the No. 10, was carried around the pitch. A tribute from Pele was shown on the big screen, while players came out for their pre-match warm-up to the sound of Life Is Life by Opus, the song which Maradona does keepie-uppies in one of the most beloved pieces of footage of the Argentine in his pomp.

Inspired by the emotional ceremony, Napoli took full advantage. Mertens led the charge, scoring a brilliant brace.

Chelsea held by United

In the Premier League, leader Chelsea was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Manchester United. Blues midfielder Jorginho rescued a point as the Italian's penalty atoned for the error that allowed Jadon Sancho to put the visitors in front at Stamford Bridge.

The results:

Premier League: Chelsea 1 (Jorginho 69-pen) drew with Manchester United 1 (Sancho 50).

LaLiga: Cadiz 1 (Oblak 86-og) lost to Atletico Madrid 4 (Lemar 56, Griezmann 70, Correa 76, Cunha 87); Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 32, Vinícius Junior 87) bt Sevilla 1 (Mir 12).

Serie A: Napoli 4 (Zielinski 7, Mertens 10 & 29, Fabian Ruiz 85) bt Lazio 0; Roma 1 (Abraham 32) bt Torino 0.