Vinicius, Mbappe on target as Madrid crush plucky Espanyol

Vinicius Junior's decisive impact helped Real Madrid come from behind to beat a determined Espanyol side 4-1 on Saturday and move a point behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

The Brazilian started on the bench but created a goal for Rodrygo Goes before scoring himself to complete Madrid's turnaround after a Thibaut Courtois own goal gifted the visitors the lead early in the second half.

Dani Carvajal levelled for Madrid soon afterwards before Vinicius took the reins, with Kylian Mbappe adding a late penalty to net in his fourth consecutive game for the club.

Hansi Flick's side, boasting a perfect record of five wins from five matches, visit unbeaten Villarreal, fourth, on Sunday, looking to restore their four-point lead.

"It was hard for us to score goals in the first half but we made so many chances," midfielder Luka Modric told Real Madrid TV.

"The team played well... we had a great game and we can be happy, but we have to continue (like this)."

The comprehensive victory was Madrid's 38th consecutive La Liga game without defeat, their last loss in the competition coming just under a year ago, against Atletico Madrid in September 2023.

"That says a lot, not losing games in so many weeks is really nice, but we have to continue," added Modric.

"It's quality, character, commitment from the team, everyone is ready when called on... those are the key factors."

With a packed calendar, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti rested Vinicius at the outset, opting for Arda Guler in his place alongside Mbappe and Rodrygo.

Madrid had a stranglehold on the first half without being able to make the breakthrough, with Mbappe heavily involved, hunting for his sixth goal of the season across all competitions.

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia made a fine save at his near post to thwart the France captain's effort from a tight angle.

Eder Militao headed narrowly over from the subsequent corner and Mbappe had another long-range effort stopped as well as slashing a shot off-target.

Increasingly frustrated, Mbappe was booked for protesting against a decision called against him.

Pressure and patience

Jude Bellingham fired in a vicious drive from the edge of the box but Garcia saved comfortably to send the teams in goalless at the break.

Madrid have been able to score just one first half goal in eight matches this season.

Carlos Romero came close for the promoted visitors early in the second period with a strike that flew off-target, but it was mostly one-way traffic in the direction of Garcia's goal.

Madrid were therefore stunned when the visitors took the lead in the 54th minute, with Courtois clumsily deflecting Jofre Carreras' cross into his own net.

Ancelotti sent on Vinicius immediately but it was Carvajal who levelled four minutes later, tapping home on the line after Bellingham's cross squirmed away from the previously flawless Garcia.

Madrid turned the screw and claimed their rewards as Espanyol's resistance crumbled, with Vinicius producing a sublime cross with the outside of his boot to tee up Rodrygo for the second.

Mbappe unselfishly slipped Vinicius through on goal to tuck home for Madrid's third and the former Paris-Saint Germain star dispatched a late penalty himself to complete a sizeable victory.