Villa shock Bayern in Champions League thanks to Duran's superb late strike

Duran ran onto a high ball in the 79th minute, spotted goalkeeper Manuel Neuer off his line, and scooped the ball over him to send Villa Park into delirium.

Published - October 03, 2024 09:50 am IST - BIRMINGHAM

Reuters
Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran celebrates scoring against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on October 2, 2024

Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran celebrates scoring against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on October 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Aston Villa beat Bayern Munich 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday thanks to a brilliant late Jhon Duran goal as the hosts celebrated in style their first home game in Europe’s elite club competition for 41 years.

With the Germans dominating possession but squandering chances, Duran ran onto a high ball in the 79th minute, spotted goalkeeper Manuel Neuer off his line, and scooped the ball over him to send Villa Park into delirium.

It was Duran's fifth goal as a substitute this season.

The win was a throwback to one of Villa's most glorious days when they beat Bayern to lift the European Cup in 1982.

Duran's goal came against the run of play as Bayern enjoyed two thirds of possession and the best chances but found Villa's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez at his best.

In the first half, the Argentine saved a Harry Kane bullet header brilliantly, though the striker was later ruled offside, then tipped over a shot from Michael Olise.

At the death, with Bayern pressing for an equaliser, Martinez dived athletically to stop a goal-bound Kane header.

"It's unreal. It's a night that we will remember for a long time. It's a statement," Martinez said, praising the atmosphere. "It was hurting my ears. This is a club that's moving forward. I love playing here. I love the fans."

The result gave Villa two wins out of two in the new 36-team league phase of the Champions League, while Bayern have begun their campaign with a win and a defeat.

Before Duran's match winner, Villa thought they had taken the lead and made Bayern pay for missed chances in the first half when Pau Torres stabbed home during a melee in front of goal. But his effort was ruled out for an earlier offside by teammate Jacob Ramsey.

Serge Gnabry also blazed over when through on goal with Kane waiting in space for a pass and easy chance.

