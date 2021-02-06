Villa beats sloppy Arsenal

Quickfire goal: Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, right, celebrates with Jack Grealish after scoring in the second minute.

Birmingham

06 February 2021 22:41 IST

An early goal from Ollie Watkins helped Aston Villa beat Arsenal

An early goal from Ollie Watkins helped Aston Villa beat a sloppy Arsenal 1-0 on Saturday to move up to eighth in the Premier League, consigning the visitors to a second loss in as many games.

The results: Premier League: Aston Villa 1 (Watkins 2) bt Arsenal 0; Burnley 1 (Gudmundsson 53) drew with Brighton 1 (Dunk 36); Newcastle 3 (Willock 16, Almiron 26, 45+4) bt Southampton 2 (Minamino 30, Ward-Prowse 48).

LaLiga: Levante 2 (Morales 30, 67) drew with Granada 2 (Kenedy 43, Soldado 90+2); Huesca 1 (Galan 48) lost to Real Madrid 2 (Varane 55, 84).

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen 5 (Demirbay 18, 31, Bailey 56, Wirtz 68, Gray 84) bt Stuttgart 2 (Kalajdzic 50, 77); Freiburg 2 (Jeong 49, Schmid 52) bt Borussia Dortmund 1 (Moukoko 76); Schalke 0 lost to RB Leipzig 3 (Mukiele 45+2, Sabitzer 73, Orban 87); Mainz 1 (Niakhate 22-pen) bt Union Berlin 0; Augsburg 0 lost to Wolfsburg 2 (Weghorst 38, Baku 59).

Serie A: Atalanta 3 (Ilicic 14, Gosens 19, Muriel 21) drew with Torino 3 (Belotti 42, Bremer 45+1, Bonazzoli 84); Sassuolo 1 (Caputo 25) lost to Spezia 2 (Erlic 39, Oyasi 78).

Friday: LaLiga: Alaves 1 (Joselu 66) bt Real Valladolid 0.

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin 0 lost to Bayern Munich 1 (Coman 21).

Serie A: Fiorentina 0 lost to Inter Milan 2 (Barella 31, Persic 52).