Villa beats Palace 3-0 in EPL despite Mings’ sending-off

Aston Villa belied the sending-off of Tyrone Mings to beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, with striker Ollie Watkins playing a part in all of the goals.
Mings was shown a second yellow card in the 45th minute for blocking Wilfried Zaha, with whom the defender had clashed to pick up his first booking.
Villa was leading 1-0 at that point, with Bertrand Traore scoring from a rebound in the fifth minute after Watkins had a shot saved.
Instead of sitting back and protecting its lead, Villa kept pushing forward in the second half and Kortney Hause made it 2-0 in the 66th by nodding the ball over the line from close range after Watkins had headed against the crossbar.
Anwar El Ghazi completed victory with a brilliant third in the 76th, smashing home an angled shot off the post after being teed up by the selfless Watkins.
It was another heavy loss for Palace, which was thrashed 7-0 by Liverpool last weekend.
Villa climbed to sixth place and has played a game fewer than most teams.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath