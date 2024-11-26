 />

Viktoria's Janssen to be first mic'd up coach in German football

Viktoria Cologne coach Olaf Janssen to wear microphone during match, a first in German professional soccer

Published - November 26, 2024 05:03 pm IST - BERLIN

Reuters
FC Viktoria Cologne coach Olaf Janssen. File

FC Viktoria Cologne coach Olaf Janssen. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Viktoria Cologne coach Olaf Janssen will become the first German professional to be wearing a microphone during a competitive match, Deutsche Telekom said on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

He will do so in their third division encounter against VfL Osnabrueck on December 8, a match to be broadcast by Telekom-owned pay service Magenta Sport.

While microphones on coaches or players are common in other sports like ice hockey, basketball or American football and are more widespread in North America, it is new to German soccer fans.

“Olaf Janssen will be the first coach in pro football to be mic’d up on Dec. 8... His coaching orders, discussions and talk will be heard with a time delay,” Deutsche Telekom said.

