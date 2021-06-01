Football

Vidal hospitalised after positive COVID test

Aturo Vidal. | Photo Credit: AFP
AFP Santiago 01 June 2021 22:15 IST
Updated: 01 June 2021 22:19 IST

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, who plays for Inter Milan, has been hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus, his national team said on Monday.

This means the 34-year-old will miss Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Argentina.

No other player in the squad had tested positive for the virus.

Vidal was initially hospitalised with severe tonsilitis, but tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, the team statement said.

