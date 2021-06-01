Vidal hospitalised after positive COVID test

Santiago

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, who plays for Inter Milan, has been hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus, his national team said on Monday.

This means the 34-year-old will miss Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Argentina.

No other player in the squad had tested positive for the virus.

Vidal was initially hospitalised with severe tonsilitis, but tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, the team statement said.