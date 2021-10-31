Victory helps Leeds climb out of relegation zone

London

31 October 2021 22:54 IST

Correa on the double as Inter Milan beats Udinese 2-0 in Serie A

Leeds recorded just its second Premier League victory of the season on Sunday, beating Norwich 2-1 to climb out of the relegation zone.

Marcelo Bielsa's men finished an impressive ninth last season on their return to the English top-flight but have struggled in the early weeks of the current season.

The sides were locked at 0-0 at Carrow Road at half-time but the game exploded into life in a dramatic four-minute spell after the break.

Leeds broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when Brazilian forward Raphinha rifled into the bottom corner after a pass from Daniel James.

Bottom-side Norwich trailed for just two minutes, with defender Andrew Omobamidele heading home the equaliser from Milot Rashica's corner to the delight of the home fans.

Cheers to despair

But their cheers turned to despair just two minutes later when the visitors retook the lead.

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips found Rodrigo, who was given too much space and let fly from distance, with his low left-footed effort finding its way underneath Tim Krul.

The win lifts Leeds to 17th in the table, three points clear of the bottom three but Norwich remains winless and is now eight points from safety.

In Milan, Joaquín Correa scored twice as Inter Milan beat Udinese 2-0 on Sunday to keep up the pressure on the top two in Serie A.

Both Correa’s goals came in the second half, within eight minutes of each other, as Inter moved to within four points of Milan and Napoli.

The results:

Premier League: Leeds United 2 (Raphinha 56, Rodrigo 60) bt Norwich City 1 (Omobamidele).

Bundesliga: Augsburg 4 (Oxford 30, Gouweleeuw 53, Niederlechner 72, Finnbogason 81) bt VfB Stuttgart 1 (Fuehrlich 7).

LaLiga: Cadiz 1 (Negredo 90+3-pen) drew with Real Mallorca 1 (Baba 29)

Serie A: Inter Milan 2 (Correa 60, 68) bt Udinese 0; Fiorentina 3 (Vlahovic 44-pen, 62, 74) bt Spezia 0; Genoa 0 drew with Venezia 0; Sassuolo 1 (Tonelli 43-og) lost to Empoli 2 (Pinamonti 83, Zurkowski 90+2)

Friday: Premier League: Tottenham 0 lost to Manchester United 3 (Ronaldo 39, Cavani 64, Rashford 86).

La Liga: Sevilla 2 (Carlos 40, Ocampos 60) bt Osasuna 0.

Serie A: Verona 2 (Simeone 11, 14) bt Juventus 1 (McKennie 80).