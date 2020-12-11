Victor’s strike denies ATKMB full points

11 December 2020 22:33 IST

The Kolkata side had pulled ahead, thanks to Manvir’s goal

Joao Victor scored the 50th goal of the 2020-21 Indian Super League as Hyderabad FC came from behind to hold ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday.

After Manvir Singh gave ATKMB the lead in the 54th minute, Victor equalised 11 minutes later by converting the penalty after HFC’s Nikhil Poojary was fouled inside the box after receiving a through-ball from Souvik Chakrabarti.

After the goal, HFC went on to dominate the game as Liston Colaco and Halicharan Narzary attacked with intent. However, it couldn’t find the winner.

Hyderabad, which had its manager Manolo Marquez watching from the stands due to a one-game suspension, fielded just two foreigners — Victor and Odei Onaindia.

Assistant coach Thangboi Singto brought in Souvik, Poojary and the fit-again Subrata Paul, who took over the captaincy from Aridane Santana. ATKMB gaffer Antonio Habas handed starts to Manvir and Sumit Rathi.

Both teams started cautiously, and it was The Mariners who created chances initially with Roy Krishna in the thick of things. Paul, who was called into action regularly, made six saves for The Nizams on the night.

Krishna tested Paul in the ninth minute with a brilliant header off a Pritam Kotal cross, just two minutes after firing a shot straight at the HFC ’keeper. The Fijian striker wasted a few more opportunities as the first half ended barren.

After the break, ATKMB continued to mount pressure on its opponent and found the breakthrough when Manvir received the ball off a goal-kick. The Indian forward sprinted into the box, got lucky with a ricochet off an onrushing Odei Onaindia and found the back of the net. However, Victor spoiled ATKMB’s party.

The result: ATKMB 1 (Manvir 54) drew with HFC (Victor 65-pen).