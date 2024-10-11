GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Venezuela hold Argentina to 1-1 draw on Messi's return

Argentina remain top of the standings with 19 points and will face Bolivia on Tuesday, while Venezuela visit Paraguay.

Updated - October 11, 2024 12:16 pm IST - MATURIN, Venezuela

Reuters
Enzo Fernández of Argentina and Jefferson Savarino of Venezuela battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American qualifier match at Estadio Monumental de Maturin on October 10, 2024 in Maturin, Venezuela.

Enzo Fernández of Argentina and Jefferson Savarino of Venezuela battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American qualifier match at Estadio Monumental de Maturin on October 10, 2024 in Maturin, Venezuela. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw against Venezuela on Thursday (October 11, 2024) in Lionel Messi's return to international duty in the South America's World Cup qualifiers.

Captain Messi, 37, fully recovered from an injury sustained in the Copa America final against Colombia in July, was brilliant in setting up Otamendi on a drenched pitch to open the scoring 13 minutes after kick-off, which was delayed by half an hour due to heavy rain.

Argentina goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, filling in for Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez, who is serving a two-match ban for offensive behaviour, produced a fine performance to keep out Salomon Rondon's first-half efforts.

However, the determined Venezuelan striker equalised in the second half with an exceptional header from a Yeferson Soteldo's cross to temporarily move his team to sixth in the standings with 11 points.

Argentina sought a winner after boss Lionel Scaloni introduced Leandro Paredes and Lautaro Martinez five minutes from time, but the soggy pitch only increased the World Cup winners' shortcomings.

"It was an ugly match. We couldn't even make two passes in a row, the ball stopped because of the water on the pitch. It is difficult to play in these conditions, the pitch did not help," Messi told TyC Sports after the game.

"The best conditions for us to play is that there is a good pitch, good weather, that the ball runs. We don't ask for much, do we?" added defender Rodrigo De Paul.

Argentina remain top of the standings with 19 points and will face Bolivia on Tuesday, while Venezuela visit Paraguay.

Published - October 11, 2024 12:15 pm IST

