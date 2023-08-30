HamberMenu
Varane ruled out for 'a few weeks' as Man Utd injuries mount

Erik ten Hag’s side head to north London on Sunday without several players for their final match before the international break

August 30, 2023

AFP
Manchester United’s Raphael Varane. File

Manchester United’s Raphael Varane. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Raphael Varane has been ruled out for "a few weeks" as Manchester United's injury issues pile up ahead of their Premier League trip to Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag's side head to north London on Sunday without several players for their final match before the international break.

Luke Shaw and Mason Mount are currently out of action, while new signing Rasmus Hojlund has yet to make his debut due to a back complaint.

Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo and Tom Heaton have missed the start of the campaign and now experienced French defender Varane faces a spell on the sidelines.

"Raphael Varane will be missing from the team when Manchester United face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday due to injury," the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The France international came off at half-time in our 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday due to the complaint, which is expected to keep him out for a few weeks."

The 30-year-old has dealt with a number of injuries since moving to Old Trafford in 2021 and, having retired from the France set-up in February, will have the international break to work towards his return.

Manchester United are eighth in the Premier League table after two wins and a defeat in their opening three matches.

