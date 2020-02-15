VAR denies Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo claimed football is in danger of becoming robotic after Wolves were controversially denied by VAR and Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury was sent off in a stormy 0-0 draw at Molineux on Friday.

Santo’s side thought it had taken the lead when Willy Boly headed home in the first half, but VAR stepped in to chalk off the goal for the tightest of offside calls against Diogo Jota.

Atletico Madrid was twice pegged back in Friday’s 2-2 draw at Valencia to keep Diego Simeone’s side in fourth in La Liga ahead of Liverpool’s visit next week.

Norwegian teen striker Erling Braut Haaland took his tally to nine goals in six games for Borussia Dortmund after netting again in Friday’s 4-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

The results:

Premier League: Southampton 1 (Ings 18) lost to Burnley 2 (Westwood 2, Vydra 60).

La Liga: Mallorca 1 (Cucho 63) bt Alaves 0.

Friday: Premier League: Wolves 0 drew with Leicester 0.

La Liga: Valencia 2 (Gabriel Paulista 40, Kondogbia 59) drew with Atletico Madrid 2 (Llorente 15, Partey 43).

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund 4 (Piszczek 33, Sancho 50, Haaland 54, Guerreiro 74) bt Eintracht Frankfurt 0.