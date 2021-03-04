Football

United, Leicester stumble again

Relieved: Kelechi Iheanacho thanks his stars after scoring Leicester City’s equaliser.  

As a gruelling and intense Premier League season heads toward its conclusion, Manchester United and Leicester are stumbling their way toward Champions League qualification.

United has completely lost its attacking spark, with a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday at a fog-shrouded Selhurst Park making it three straight goalless stalemates in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

Leicester also had to make do with a point, drawing 1-1 at Burnley, though manager Brendan Rodgers wasn’t too unhappy considering his growing injury list.

United and Leicester remain second and third.

AC Milan’s Franck Kessie scored a penalty with the last kick of the game to rescue a 1-1 draw against Udinese on Wednesday, a result that hands Inter Milan a big opportunity to gain ground in the Serie A title race.

The results: Premier League: Burnley 1 (Vydra 4) drew with Leicester 1 (Iheanacho 34); Sheffield United 1 (McGoldrick 30) bt Aston Villa 0; Crystal Palace 0 drew with Manchester United 0.

Serie A: Sassuolo 3 (Maksimovic 36-og, Berardi 45+1-pen, Caputo 90+5-pen) drew with Napoli 3 (Zielinski 38, Di Lorenzo 72, Insigne 90-pen).

Comments
