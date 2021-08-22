United ekes out a draw at Southampton

Saviour: Mason Greenwood fires in United’s equaliser through a maze of Southampton legs.

Depay salvages a point for Barca; Inter gets title defence off to a flyer

Harry Kane made his first appearance for Tottenham this season as Nuno Espirito Santo earned a 1-0 win against his former club Wolves, while Mason Greenwood salvaged a 1-1 draw for Manchester United at Southampton on Sunday.

Striker Kane came off the bench in the second half at Molineux after the Manchester City transfer target missed the first two games following his late return from his close-season holiday.

Tottenham was already leading through Dele Alli’s 10th minute penalty by the time Kane arrived on the scene.

Alli was fouled by Wolves keeper Jose Sa and the midfielder picked himself up to convert the spot-kick.

At St. Mary’s, Manchester United failed to build on last weekend’s 5-1 demolition of Leeds.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side needed a Mason Greenwood equaliser to rescue a point after Fred’s own goal.

While United left the south-coast frustrated, it did equal Arsenal’s English top-flight record of 27 successive away league games without defeat.

Barcelona was given a torrid time by Athletic Bilbao but escaped from its trip to San Mames with a point as Memphis Depay’s superb late strike secured a 1-1 draw for the Catalans in the LaLiga on Saturday.

Depay found the net with a fine left-foot half-volley 15 minutes from time in the Basque Country for his first goal since moving to Barcelona.

Debutant striker Edin Dzeko was on target as Inter Milan got its Serie A title defence off to a flying start, thrashing Genoa 4-0 on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Giacomo Raspadori, Filip Djuricic and Hamed Traore were on target as Sassuolo edged a thriller 3-2 at Hellas Verona.

The results: Premier League: Southampton 1 (Fred 30-og) drew with Manchester United 1 (Greenwood 55); Wolves 0 lost to Tottenham 1 (Alli 9-pen).

On Saturday: LaLiga: Espanyol 0 drew with Villarreal 0; Granada 1 (Luis Suarez 16) drew with Valencia 1 (Carlos Soler 88-pen); Athletic Bilbao 1 (Martinez 50) drew with Barcelona 1 (Depay 75).

Serie A: Inter Milan 4 (Skriniar 6, Calhanoglu 16, Vidal 74, Dzeko 87) bt Genoa 0; Verona 2 (Zaccagni 71-pen, 90) lost to Sassuolo 3 (Raspadori 32, Djuricic 51, Traore 77); Empoli 1 (Bandinelli 4) lost to Lazio 3 (Milinkovic-Savic 6, Lazzari 31, Immobile 41-pen); Torino 1 (Belotti 79) lost to Atalanta 2 (Muriel 6, Piccoli 93).

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen 4 (Sommer 3-og, Schick 8, Diaby 55, Amiri 87) bt Borussia Monchengladbach 0.