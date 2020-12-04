Under-fire Zidane refuses to give up

Under pressure: Zinedine Zidane has exhorted his players to step up and make themselves count.

Madrid

04 December 2020 21:57 IST

Reports link Pochettino and Raul as his likely replacements

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane takes his side to Sevilla this weekend after insisting he has no intention of resigning despite a disastrous recent run.

Madrid has won just once in LaLiga since October and crashed to a 2-0 defeat at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday, meaning it must beat Borussia Monchengladbach next week to advance from the group stage.

In LaLiga, Real has drawn with in-form Villarreal, was edged out at lowly Alaves and was hammered at Valencia since its last league victory, leaving the champion in fourth place, seven points off leader Real Sociedad.

Advertising

Advertising

“I have the strength needed to turn the situation around and I am going to give everything to do that, so are the players,” Zidane said after the loss in Ukraine.

“We have to lift ourselves up and think about the next match. We’re on a bad run, there’s nothing else to do other than think about the next match and move on.

“In difficult moments, you have to show character,” he added.

Spanish press reports have linked former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Madrid forward Raul forward to the Frenchman’s job.

Ramos’s clarion call

According to AS, Real’s captain Sergio Ramos called a squad meeting this week, exhorting his team-mates to give “an extra push until the end of the year.”

“This is Real Madrid, gentlemen. Together, we’ve come out of worse,” Ramos reportedly said ahead of the trip to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium where it has lost on six of its last eight visits.

Saturday’s hosts went unbeaten in the Spanish top-flight throughout November, hitting form after a sluggish start to the season under former Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui.

Spain playmaker Suso is set to return for the Europa League champion after being sidelined for six weeks with a muscle injury.

Hitting form

Meanwhile, Joao Felix, the Atletico Madrid attacker, is on the verge of already equalling his goal tally for last season, when he hit nine, finally showing justifying his €126 million fee.

The price tag for his move from Benfica made him the second most expensive teenager in history, behind only what Paris Saint-Germain paid for Kylian Mbappe. In his first season at Atletico, Felix appeared to feel the burden of the transfer fee and his progress was also hampered by missing 13 games through injury.

On Saturday, Atletico hosts Real Valladolid and a win could send it top temporarily with Sociedad playing Alaves a day later.