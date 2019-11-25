Unbeaten FC Goa takes on Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League

FC Goa takes on Jamshedpur FC knowing it must win and stay within touching distance of the leader in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Tuesday.

Goa is unbeaten so far and has eight points from four matches. A win will take the team to the top of the table, but head coach Sergio Lobera will be concerned with the fact that his side has’t won consecutive matches this season.

Goa followed up a victory with a draw, something which the Spaniard would be keen to address.

Goa will miss the services of midfielder Hugo Boumous and winger Seiminlen Doungel due to suspensions the pair have to serve for their involvement in a tussle during the game against NorthEast United earlier this month.

“We are a strong team of individuals and tomorrow is a good opportunity for us to show this.

“It’s difficult for us but as a coach, I can only work hard to change the situation,” said Lobera.

Goa will rely on Ahmed Jahouh and Lenny Rodrigues in the middle with Brandon Fernandes and Jackichand Singh expected to make forays into the opposition box with their angular runs from the flanks. The return of Edu Bedia from injury also augurs well for the team.

Star striker Ferran Corominas already has three goals to his name and the 36-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down.

“I think Jamshedpur is a very strong team with very good defenders and attackers. They have a very good balance between attack and defence and it’s going to be a very difficult match for us,” said Lobera.

On the other hand, getting back to winning ways will be on the agenda for Jamshedpur FC coach Antonio Iriondo. After claiming seven points from its first three games, all at home, Jamshedpur lost to ATK away in its previous game. Iriondo will hope his team can avoid the tag of being “poor travellers” by getting a positive result in Goa.