Ukraine stuns Spain

KIEV

14 October 2020 23:15 IST

Substitute Viktor Tsygankov gave Ukraine a surprise 1-0 win over goal-shy Spain in their Nations League clash on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old latched on to Andriy Yarmolenko’s through ball and fired past goalkeeper David de Gea in the 76th minute. Germany came from 2-0 and 3-2 down to draw 3-3 with Switzerland in Cologne.

Important results: League A: Group 4: Ukraine 1 (Tsygankov 76) bt Spain 0; Germany 3 (Werner 28, Havertz 55, Gnabry 60) drew with Switzerland 3 (Gavranovic 5, 57, Freuler 26).

