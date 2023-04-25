ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine confirms it will play on in Euro 2024 qualifiers

April 25, 2023 03:19 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - KYIV:

Ukraine's qualifying Group C includes England, Italy, North Macedonia and Malta

Reuters

Ukraine will continue playing Euro 2024 qualifying matches despite a government ban on Ukrainian national teams taking part in competitions involving athletes from Russia and Belarus. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukraine will continue playing Euro 2024 qualifying matches despite a government ban on Ukrainian national teams taking part in competitions involving athletes from Russia and Belarus, the country said on Monday.

Kyiv imposed the ban, which covers Olympic, non-Olympic and Paralympic events, over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and the use of neighbouring Belarus as a staging post for the invasion.

Andriy Pavelko, head of the Ukrainian Football Association, published a letter on Facebook in which the sports ministry outlined a decision to let Ukraine play on in the Euro 2024 qualifiers even though Belarus is also taking part.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The national team of Ukraine will continue official performances in qualifying for the 2024 European Championship," he wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine's qualifying Group C includes England, Italy, North Macedonia and Malta. Belarus is in Group I with Israel, Andorra, Kosovo, Romania and Switzerland.

They lost their opening game 2-0 away to England, who lead the group with six points after two matches. Ukraine's second game is away to North Macedonia on June 16.

After the invasion of Ukraine last year, which Moscow calls a special military operation, Russia was barred from competing in European tournaments by governing body UEFA.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US