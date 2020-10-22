UEFA warns against breakaway league

Denounces the idea as ‘boring’ and says the principles of solidarity, open leagues are non-negotiable

UEFA has warned of the damage that would be caused to football by the potential creation of a European Super League of the continent’s elite clubs, potentially usurping its existing Champions League.

UEFA, the European governing body, denounced the idea as “boring” after FIFA did not deny taking part in talks about creating a rival league featuring the continent’s wealthiest clubs.

In a statement, FIFA did not push back on a Sky News report that it was developing plans for an 18-team annual European Premier League. Such a competition would directly challenge UEFA and potentially undermine its existing Champions League.

UEFA is already involved in talks about potential adjustments to the Champions League format and qualification path from 2024 and strongly resists breakaway threats.

“The principles of solidarity, of promotion, relegation and open leagues are non-negotiable,” UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is one of the driving forces of the reported European Premier League, which Sky said could have $6 billion in debt financing from J.P. Morgan. A carefully worded response from FIFA stands in contrast to recent public comments that have forcibly and clearly denied reports it disputes.

“FIFA does not wish to comment and participate in any speculation about topics which come up every now and then,” the Zurich-based governing body said.