UEFA wants to keep Russian flags out of stadium for Ukraine’s opening game at Euro 2024

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) wants to keep Russian flags out of the stadium when Ukraine plays its first European Championship game on June 17 after some were displayed in the stands at other matches.

UEFA said security staff will try to intercept and remove Russian flags from being displayed at the Munich stadium where Ukraine plays Romania on June 17 afternoon in the Euro 2024 group stage.

Russian teams were banned by UEFA from international competitions within days of the full military invasion of Ukraine starting in February 2022.

Still, Russian citizens could try to buy tickets for the Euro 2024 games. The national flag of white, red and blue horizontal bands has been displayed at some of the first group-stage matches, including Munich last Friday next to Scotland flags at the opening game against Germany.

Several Russian flags also were seen among Serbia fans during their team's game against England on Sunday in Gelsenkirchen. Serbia is one of Russia's strongest traditional allies in Europe.

Many images of Jude Bellingham celebrating scoring the game's only goal for England had Russian flags that could be seen behind him in the Serbian end of the stadium.

German authorities previously said they only wanted to allow flags of the participating teams to be brought to stadiums and official fan zones broadcasting games on big screens in the 10 host cities. That was seen as a protective measure to avoid likely provocations if Israeli and Palestinian flags were displayed.

UEFA also has disciplinary rules against political messages at stadiums and can punish teams if such are displayed by their fans.