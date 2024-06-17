GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UEFA wants to keep Russian flags out of stadium for Ukraine’s opening game at Euro 2024

UEFA said security staff will try to intercept and remove Russian flags from being displayed at the Munich stadium where Ukraine plays Romania on June 17 afternoon in the Euro 2024 group stage.

Published - June 17, 2024 03:10 pm IST - Munich (Germany)

AP
Ukraine’s players take part in a MD-1 training session during the UEFA Euro 2024 Football Championship, at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on June 16, 2024.

Ukraine’s players take part in a MD-1 training session during the UEFA Euro 2024 Football Championship, at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on June 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) wants to keep Russian flags out of the stadium when Ukraine plays its first European Championship game on June 17 after some were displayed in the stands at other matches.

UEFA said security staff will try to intercept and remove Russian flags from being displayed at the Munich stadium where Ukraine plays Romania on June 17 afternoon in the Euro 2024 group stage.

Russian teams were banned by UEFA from international competitions within days of the full military invasion of Ukraine starting in February 2022.

Still, Russian citizens could try to buy tickets for the Euro 2024 games. The national flag of white, red and blue horizontal bands has been displayed at some of the first group-stage matches, including Munich last Friday next to Scotland flags at the opening game against Germany.

Several Russian flags also were seen among Serbia fans during their team's game against England on Sunday in Gelsenkirchen. Serbia is one of Russia's strongest traditional allies in Europe.

Many images of Jude Bellingham celebrating scoring the game's only goal for England had Russian flags that could be seen behind him in the Serbian end of the stadium.

German authorities previously said they only wanted to allow flags of the participating teams to be brought to stadiums and official fan zones broadcasting games on big screens in the 10 host cities. That was seen as a protective measure to avoid likely provocations if Israeli and Palestinian flags were displayed.

UEFA also has disciplinary rules against political messages at stadiums and can punish teams if such are displayed by their fans.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 / soccer

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.