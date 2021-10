UEFA sets date for Euro 2024 qualifying draw in Frankfurt

The official logo for the UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany is presented during the UEFA EURO 2024 brand launch in Berlin, Germany, October 5, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

Nyon

07 October 2021 17:18 IST

The Euro 2024 lineup will likely be completed in March 2024 by three playoff brackets involving teams based on their standings in the Nations League groups played next year.

The 2024 European Championship qualifying groups will be drawn in Frankfurt in one year, UEFA said Thursday.

The qualifying format was not announced, though the 54 teams involved will likely be drawn into 10 qualifying groups, each with five or six teams playing from March to November in 2023.

That would let the top two in each group advance directly to the 24-team finals tournament joining host Germany.

The Nations League groups are played next June and September, ahead of the October 9 draw for the Euro 2024 qualifying groups.

UEFA is scheduled to draw those Nations League groups on December 16 in Montreux, Switzerland.

The top three Nations League tiers each have 16 teams leaving just seven countries in the lowest-ranked League D, which is unlikely to get a protected playoff path to the Euro 2024 finals tournament. For Euro 2020, the fourth-tier playoffs let North Macedonia qualify.

Top-tier teams which advance to the Nations League Final Four in June 2023 will need to be drawn into the lighter-schedule five-team qualifying groups for Euro 2024.