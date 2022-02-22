UEFA ''monitoring'' situation in Russia ahead of UCL final in St. Petersburg

AP February 22, 2022 20:19 IST

AP February 22, 2022 20:19 IST

UEFA has found itself under increasing pressure to move the choice of venue amidst Ukraine crisis

The Champions League Winners Trophy. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

UEFA has found itself under increasing pressure to move the choice of venue amidst Ukraine crisis

European football's governing body, UEFA, are reportedly "monitoring" the situation with Russia and Ukraine's military crisis, with a possible view to a switch of this year's Champions League final location. The final of Europe's most prestigious club competition is due to be played in Russia's second-largest city - at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg - on 28th May. But UEFA has found itself under increasing pressure to move that choice of venue after Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, announced a decision to send troops into Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. UEFA's current position remains that the match will be played in St. Petersburg, but it is understood that the situation is fluid, with officials considering contingency plans. The Champions League final has been moved in both of the past two seasons due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Our code of editorial values