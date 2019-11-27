UEFA Champions League | PSG produce dramatic comeback to draw 2-2 against Real Madrid

Paris St Germain scored two late goals in the space of three minutes to battle back for a 2-2 draw at Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday and secure top spot in Group A at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real had sealed their place in the knockout stages for a record-extending 23rd successive year thanks to Club Bruges' 1-1 draw at Galatasaray earlier while PSG had also already qualified.

Yet they still served up a thrilling game with top spot on the line.

Karim Benzema knocked into an empty net to give Real the lead in the 17th minute and doubled the advantage with a 79th minute header.

Yet Kylian Mbappe immediately reduced the deficit down the other end in the 81st minute before Pablo Sarabia equalised in the 82nd.

PSG's fightback added to concern in the stands after Real winger Eden Hazard hobbled off in the second half with an ankle injury, although substitute Gareth Bale almost snatched a winner when he struck the post in added time from a free kick.

PSG top Group A with 13 points from five games while Real are second on eight. Club Bruges, who Real visit in their final game next month, are third on three points, while Galatasaray, who will travel to PSG, are bottom with two.