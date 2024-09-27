GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UEFA bans Barcelona fans from one Champions League game for Nazi-style flag

Barcelona was charged with “racism and/or other discriminatory conduct”

Published - September 27, 2024 04:32 pm IST - NYON, Switzerland

Champions League sign on the pitch before the match between Barcelona and AS Monaco on September 19, 2024

Champions League sign on the pitch before the match between Barcelona and AS Monaco on September 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

UEFA banned Barcelona on Friday from selling tickets to fans for its next away game in the Champions League for displaying a banner with Nazi overtones about the team's new German coach.

A black flag with the words “Flick Heil” in apparent tribute to coach Hansi Flick was displayed during a 2-1 loss at Monaco last week.

UEFA said the club was charged with “racism and/or other discriminatory conduct,” and the disciplinary sanction will apply on November 6 when Barcelona plays at Red Star Belgrade.

The ticket sales ban activated a probationary sanction UEFA ordered for Barcelona last season. In April, fans made Nazi salutes at Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League game.

UEFA said its disciplinary judges also fined Barcelona 10,000 euros ($11,000) and ordered a new probationary sanction for a repeat offense in the next year. That will activate another ticket sales ban for one away game in a European competition.

Published - September 27, 2024 04:32 pm IST

soccer

