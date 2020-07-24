Udinese shock for Juventus

Late strike: Seco Fofana celebrates his last-gasp effort for Udinese

UDINE

24 July 2020 21:30 IST

A come-from-behind win gives Lazio a CL spot

Juventus must wait to claim a ninth successive Serie A title after it slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at Udinese on Thursday with Seko Fofana scoring a stoppage-time winner.

Lazio claimed a Champions League place as the league’s leading scorer Ciro Immobile scored the winner in a come-from-behind win 2-1 win over Cagliari.

With three games left to play, Lazio still has a mathematical chance overhauling Juventus. It has 72 points while the defending champion is on 80.

Advertising

Advertising

PL season from Sept. 12

The 2020-21 Premier League (PL) season will begin on Sept. 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league announced on Friday.

The current season ends on Sunday, July 26.

Serie A results:

Udinese 2 (Nestorovski 52, Fofana 90+2) bt Juventus 1 (De Ligt 42); Lazio 2 (Milinkovic-Savic 47, Immobile 60) bt Cagliari 1 (Simeone 45).