Udinese shock for Juventus

Juventus must wait to claim a ninth successive Serie A title after it slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at Udinese on Thursday with Seko Fofana scoring a stoppage-time winner.
Lazio claimed a Champions League place as the league’s leading scorer Ciro Immobile scored the winner in a come-from-behind win 2-1 win over Cagliari.
With three games left to play, Lazio still has a mathematical chance overhauling Juventus. It has 72 points while the defending champion is on 80.
PL season from Sept. 12
The 2020-21 Premier League (PL) season will begin on Sept. 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league announced on Friday.
The current season ends on Sunday, July 26.
Serie A results:
Udinese 2 (Nestorovski 52, Fofana 90+2) bt Juventus 1 (De Ligt 42); Lazio 2 (Milinkovic-Savic 47, Immobile 60) bt Cagliari 1 (Simeone 45).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath