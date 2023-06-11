ADVERTISEMENT

UCL 2022/23 Final | Manchester City win first Champions League title after Rodri’s goal seals victory over Inter Milan

June 11, 2023 02:26 am | Updated 02:26 am IST

Rodri scored in the 68th minute in Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the 2023 Champions League final. With this, City completed the treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and the UCL

The Hindu Bureau

Manchester City’s Rodrigo celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 10, 2023 | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester City won its first UEFA Champions League title — and completed a historic treble — as Rodri scored in the team’s 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul.

Having already won the English Premier League and the FA Cup, City’s Champions League win makes it the first English side since Manchester United (1999) to win the treble.

This is coach Pep Guardiola’s third UCL trophy, a much-awaited one. He won his first two Champions League titles with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011.

