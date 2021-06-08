Ubaid likely to join Sreenidhi FC

C.K. Ubaid.File photo

08 June 2021

It was his superb saves in the shootout in the semifinal against East Bengal that took the Kerala team to the final.

I-League champion Gokulam Kerala’s goalkeeper C.K. Ubaid is all set to join Sreenidhi FC, which will make its I-League debut next season.

The Hindu has learnt that Ubaid, who played a significant role in Gokulam’s stunning triumph at the recently-concluded I-League, will soon complete the formalities of joining the Visakhapatnam-based team. He is likely to be with Sreenidhi on a two-year contract.

Ubaid had joined Gokulam in 2019 after a two-year stint with East Bengal. In his maiden season with the Kozhikode-based club, he hit the headlines with his sterling performance at the Durand Cup, which Gokulam went on to win.

At Sreenidhi, Ubaid will reunite with Spanish coach Fernando Santiago Varela, under whom he had trained at Gokulam.