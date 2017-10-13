U17 World Cup: Remembering two leaders

When Mexico coach Mario Arteaga was asked whether the team ventures out during off days to get a feel of the local culture, he replied in the negative. Instead, he started speaking highly about Mahatma Gandhi and Mother Teresa and their influence on the Americas.

“There are so many important personalities in India. But for Americas there are [only] two foreigners from India whom they admire, especially in our country. They want to know about the great leaders as much as possible,” he said.

Expressing his gratitude

It is probably the best way to express his gratitude to his brother who is no more. Juan Penaloza, who has scored three goals in as many games, caught the eye with his goal celebration.

The Colombian grabbed a T-shirt from the support staff and ran across the turf, displaying a photograph he wanted the world to see. “The photo was my brother’s who is no more. I owe him everything, from the age of five when I played my first game. I raise my hand to the sky after every goal towards him.”