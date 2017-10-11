U-17 World Cup: Sargent — USA’s field marshal

The Indian fans had a close look at Joshua Sargent when he stepped up to rifle a penalty kick past goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh into the corner, the first of three goals scored by the United States in its Group A opener against India.

Skipper Sargent, who scored four goals in the under-20 World Cup earlier this year, is a goal-scoring machine and a rare talent. He has earned the distinction of being the only American to figure in the under-17 and under-20 World Cups in the same year.

The Colombian defenders are expected to keep a close watch on the teenager who is already on the radar of many European clubs. The striker had trained with PSV Eindhoven and Schalke before choosing to further his career in the Bundesliga next season by joining Werder Bremen from American club St. Louis Scott Gallagher SC.

Fans who turn up for the United States-Colombia match at the D.Y. Patil stadium on Thursday will have the privilege of watching one of the hottest players of the under-17 generation. Apart from Sargent, England’s ace striker Jadon Sancho is another big name in the competition with German links (Borussia Dortmund), though he is yet to figure in the under-20 National team.

Sargent’s teammates available for the final Group A match are Ajax’s Sergino Dest, PSG’s Timothy Weah, Benfica’s Dos Santosh and Monterrey’s Jacobo Reyes.

In the previous game, Colombia’s inability to contain the speedy Indians on counter-attacks is likely to be exposed by the United States, giving time and space for Sargent — a Lionel Messi fan — to move in for the kill.

Turkey’s task cut out

In the other match, Turkey faces a must-win situation against Paraguay, the toughest side in Group B. The latter will chase its third straight win after triumphs over Mali and New Zealand.

The Turks were held by the Kiwis before getting thrashed by Mali. Two teams from each group will qualify for the knockouts, along with the best-four third-place finishers.