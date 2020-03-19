Two-time Olympian P.K. Banerjee still critical

Legendary Indian footballer and two-time Olympian P.K. Banerjee was given blood transfusion on Wednesday and his condition still remained critical, the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said.

“He has received blood transfusion. He remains on haemodialysis support and is still in very critical condition,” Medica Superspecialty Hospital stated.

The Asian Games gold medallist is suffering from sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia on a background of Parkinson’s disease, dementia and heart problems.