Football

Tursunov nets fastest goal of I-League

Tajikistan forward Komron Tursunov scored the fastest goal of the Hero I-League when he found the target in the ninth second for TRAU FC against Real Kashmir on Sunday.

He eclipsed the record of Japanese midfielder Katsumi Yusa, who scored in the 13th second for Neroca FC against Churchill Brothers in the 2018-19 season.

The results:

TRAU FC 1 (Komron Tursunov 1) drew with Real Kashmir FC 1 (Mason Robertson 70).

Churchill 5 (Luka Majcen 2, 75, Clayvin Zuniga Bernadez 35, 59, 70) bt Indian Arrows 2 (Vanlalruatfela Thlacheu 9, Gurkirat Singh 22).

