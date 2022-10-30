Tuchel’s bitter-sweet Chelsea memories

Thomas Tuchel, who came to Kerala on October 12, speaks to Sportstar on his premature departure from Chelsea, his plans for the future, and his predictions for the world cup

P.K. Ajith Kumar
October 30, 2022 16:42 IST

Thomas Tuchel. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As the sun is about to set off the Thalikulam beach on this slightly overcast Saturday evening, a couple of hundred metres away, at the Sitaram Beach Retreat, Thomas Tuchel begins to speak about his extraordinary career as a football manager.

Mixed feelings

He doesn’t try to hide his disappointment at being forced to part ways with Chelsea last month. Neither does he hide his pride in leading Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League title, as an underdog, last year.

“I loved every day at Chelsea,” says Tuchel, “It came to an end too early for me, but it was out of my hands. This is also what you sign up for.”

On Chelsea’s magnificent Champions League campaign, the 49-year-old German says the competition “was of such a level that you never expect to win it. We played the role of the underdog. When I joined the club was ninth in the [English Premier] League, so even qualifying for the Champions League was an achievement.”

He recalls there were several challenges, including the pandemic.

He arrived in Chelsea following a two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain, guiding the club to two Ligue 1 titles.

So what’s next for him?

“I haven’t decided yet,” he says. “It is now time for a break.”

A few clubs have been calling his manager but he has been off the grid for the past 18 days. (He has been undergoing Ayurvedic rejuvenation therapy here since October 12).

He may consider coaching a national team, but doesn’t want to comment on the reports about his interest in England.

His pick for FIFA World Cup 2022

And, his top teams for the Word Cup?

“Brazil, France, Argentina, Germany, and England,” he says. “Belgium and Senegal (could spring surprises). And don’t forget Spain. I am looking forward to watching the players I trained.”

