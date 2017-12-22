Troubled Madrid seeks the ultimate redemption

Back in August, Sergi Sanz, previewing the Clasico-laced Supercopa de Espana for Spanish publication Marca, had talked of a poisoned chalice — that for the past six seasons, the cup winner had come up short in La Liga. Coincidence you might say, but then cold hard facts are hard to deny.

Barcelona was outplayed across the two legs by Real Madrid, leading to even Gerard Pique commenting that it was the first time in Blaugrana colours that he felt inferior to Los Blancos. How things have changed in four months with the jinx seemingly working!

Real is 11 points off the pace, its key goal-scorers — Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, who both scored in the Supercopa — have gone AWOL in the league too many times for comfort, Gareth Bale spends more time in the infirmary than on the pitch and the backups — Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez and Marco Asensio — have either flown the nest or are just not taking wing this season.

Florentino Perez, king of the transfer market, was surprisingly subdued. Instead — it is said that the gaffer was the brains behind this — money, not a lot it, was invested in players believed to be the future of Real.

But far too many times this season, with Real struggling to score, Zinedine Zidane hasn’t had the confidence to turn to his colts to bail him out. That has hurt in the four draws and eight dropped points, not to mention the two losses.

Though we can’t profess to know the inner machinations at the Bernabeu, the manager is the face of the club and has to answer for Real’s situation.

But is this Real side that bad? Well, actually not half as bad. Yes, the attack has floundered but the midfield continues to purr. While Toni Kroos has blown hot and cold, Luka Modric continues to be at his silken best, conjuring up space with deft touches and movements. Add the industry and verve of Casemiro, Isco’s terrier-like runs, Marcelo and Carvajal bombing along on the flanks, and it is baffling that Real hasn’t won more or at the very least scored more.

Take nothing away from Real. It has had its best calendar year by a mile in terms of title wins. But they are swiftly forgotten if it can’t put it across the old enemy. Think of it as the cherry on the icing; without it the cake looks shorn and unpalatable.

Zidane broke one hoodoo when he led the Merengues to their second successive Champions League title. It remains to be seen whether he can break the Supercopa jinx. A step towards that would be beating Barcelona on Saturday. It would help if Ronaldo, who continues to score in the continental competition, brings his goal-scoring cleats to the Clasico and skipper Ramos stops his flirtations with red cards. The signs, though, are anything but encouraging.