Tribute to the power of sport: Nita

MUMBAI

13 March 2021 22:02 IST

FSDL chairperson takes pride on delivering uninterrupted and successful ISL

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) chairperson Nita Ambani on Saturday expressed her delight on delivering an “uninterrupted” and “successful” ISL despite the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Season 7 has been a tribute to the real power of sport, the true glory of football,” said Nita in a video message.

“In spite of the global pandemic, despite the odds against us, the fear and uncertainty, this season of ISL has brought immense joy. I am proud of the fact that we were the first, the longest, and the most successful sports event to be held in India in these times.”

Ambani was glad to complete the season without the need to reschedule even a single fixture.

“Aproximately 1600 people including footballers, support staff, club and League management and broadcast crew were housed in the strictest bio-bubble over a period of 6 months with close to 70,000 RT-PCR tests conducted by the League.”

The entire season was played behind closed doors at three stadiums in Goa under strict bio-bubble safety protocols.

Speaking on the league’s fan engagement, Ambani said, “We missed our fans dearly in the stadium, but they were with us digitally and in spirit all along the season.

“Thank you to each and every one of you in Goa and for supporting and showing your love for the beautiful game. And thank you for reaffirming our faith that sport truly has the ability to unite, to delight, and to inspire the world.”