Transfer deadline day: Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho seal loans to rival EPL clubs; Ivan Toney makes Saudi move

A flurry of activity on transfer deadline day finished with frozen out England wingers Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho finalising loan deals with rival Premier League clubs while Ivan Toney sealed a move to Saudi Arabia on Friday.

While Sterling crossed the London divide to move from Chelsea to Arsenal, Sancho left Manchester United on loan once again to effectively replace his international teammate at Stamford Bridge, the British media reported.

Sterling was told by new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca that he had no place in the squad and Arsenal swooped in to sign him with manager Mikel Arteta an admirer having worked with the winger at Manchester City during his spell as assistant coach.

Sancho had been at odds with United boss Erik ten Hag and despite being an €85 million ($93.90 million) recruit, the Old Trafford club saw fit to let him go on loan a second time after his spell with former club Borussia Dortmund last season.

Toney, once Brentford’s lynchpin in attack, has moved to Al-Ahli for 40 million pounds ($52.50 million) after the club cashed in on the striker who helped them gain promotion to the top flight in 2021.

But Toney did his career no favours when he received an eight-month ban for 232 breaches of betting rules, which saw him miss half the 2023-24 season.

“I’m happy he has an opportunity to try something new in his life and career,” Brentford coach Thomas Frank said.

“We thank him for so many magic moments and wish him all the best for his next chapter. Ivan leaves as a Brentford legend.”

Arsenal were quite busy with players leaving on deadline day as goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made a permanent switch to Southampton, which forced the north London club to sign Neto on loan from Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah became the latest academy player to leave Arsenal as he moved to Crystal Palace for around 30 million pounds while Reiss Nelson joined Fulham on loan.

Palace also signed centre back Maxence Lacroix while Matt Turner arrives for a season-long loan. Wolverhampton Wanderers had three incoming transfers on deadline day - keeper Sam Johnstone, midfielder Andre and winger Carlos Forbs.

Chelsea allowed Armando Broja to join Everton on a season-long loan with an option to make the move permanent in 2025.

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay ended a 22-year stay at United, a club he joined when he was five years old, to make the switch to Serie A side Napoli for €30.5 million. The Italian club also signed his Scotland teammate Billy Gilmour.

McTominay’s departure allowed United to sign their primary target Manuel Ugarte from Paris St Germain on a five-year deal in a deal worth €50 million.

AC Milan added to their attacking options by snapping up AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham on a season-long loan.

