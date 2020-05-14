Football

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli robbed at knifepoint at home

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli

Photo Credit: Reuters

Dele Alli and his brother were hurt in the incident after two men wielding knives broke into the player's home in Barnet and threatened them.

Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli was robbed at knifepoint at his North London home in the early hours of Wednesday and the assailants got away with hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of valuables, British media reported.

Alli, 24, and his adopted brother Harry Hickford were reportedly hurt in the incident after two men wielding knives broke into the player's home in Barnet and threatened them.

“Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “Two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted. They did not require hospital treatment. No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

Alli and Hickford's girlfriends as well as a friend were also in the house when the incident occurred, the reports said, adding that the occupants were playing cards when the robbers broke in.

“Thank you for all the messages,” Alli wrote on Twitter. “Horrible experience but were all okay now. Appreciate the support.”

Alli is due to return to training with Spurs next week ahead of a possible resumption of Premier League matches in June following the coronavirus pandemic.

Tottenham urged anyone with information to assist the police after reports he was attacked by robbers and ordered to hand over valuables.

"We have been offering our support to Dele and those isolating with him,” Tottenham said in a statement. “We encourage anyone with any information to help the police with their investigation to come forward.”

