Tottenham Hotspur beat Olympiakos, make it to the last 16

Tottenham Hotspur battled back from two goals down to beat Olympiakos 4-2 and qualify for the Champions League last 16 as manager Jose Mourinho enjoyed a dramatic home debut on Tuesday.

Dele Alli gave last season’s runners-up hope of a comeback on the stroke of half-time after the Greek visitors netted twice early on, before a Harry Kane double and Serge Aurier’s 73rd-minute goal completed the comeback for Spurs.

Tottenham will finish second in Group B behind its final-day opponent Bayern Munich, which made it five wins from five in Europe this season as Robert Lewandowski’s quadruple helped it to a 6-0 win at Red Star Belgrade.

Prolific

The Pole scored four goals in the space of 16 second-half minutes, the first of them a penalty, in between goals by Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso.

Lewandowski has scored four times in a Champions League game once before, for Borussia Dortmund against Real Madrid in 2013. He now has 27 goals for Bayern this season.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City got the point it needed to progress from Group C, drawing 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk. On a subdued occasion, Ilkay Gundogan got a 56th-minute opener, but Manor Solomon levelled for the Ukrainians.

Benzema slots two

Karim Benzema scored twice for the host in an impressive performance, while there was controversy in between as the Portuguese referee showed Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois a red card and gave PSG a penalty for a foul on Mauro Icardi, only to overturn his decision following a VAR review.

Teams that have qualified for last-16: Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

The results: Group A: Galatasaray (Buyuk 11) drew with Club Brugge 1 (Diatta 90+2); Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 17, 79) drew with Paris Saint-Germain 2 (Mbappe 81, Sarabia 83).

Group B: Red Star Belgrade 0 lost to Bayern Munich 6 (Goretzka 14, Lewandowski 53-pen, 60, 64, 68, Tolisso 89); Tottenham 4 (Alli 45+1, Kane 50, 77, Aurier 73) bt Olympiakos 2 (El Arabi 6, Semedo 19).

Group C: Atalanta 2 (Muriel 27-pen, Gomez 47) bt Dinamo Zagreb 0; Manchester City 1 (Gundogan 56) drew with Shakhtar Donetsk 1 (Solomon 69).

Group D: Juventus 1 (Dybala 45+2) bt Atletico Madrid 0; Lokomotiv Moscow 0 lost to Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Zhemaletdinov 11-og, Bender 54).