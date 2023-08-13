HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tottenham begins life without Kane with 2-2 draw at Brentford in Premier League

A day after Kane sealed his move to Bayern Munich, Spurs dominated possession and scored from its only two efforts on target in the first half, and yet still had to come from 2-1 down after being undone defensively on a couple of occasions

August 13, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - London

PTI
Tottenham Hotspur’s Emerson Royal celebrates scoring their second goal with Son Heung-min and Micky van de Ven.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Emerson Royal celebrates scoring their second goal with Son Heung-min and Micky van de Ven. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tottenham began life without Harry Kane with an entertaining 2-2 draw at Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

All four goals came in an action-filled first half that gave a first indication of what Tottenham will look like without its talismanic striker under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

A day after Kane sealed his move to Bayern Munich, Spurs dominated possession and scored from its only two efforts on target in the first half, and yet still had to come from 2-1 down after being undone defensively on a couple of occasions.

While both teams settled into a more cautious rhythm after the break, the opening 45 minutes of Postecoglou's reign were enough to show that his underlying tactics will be a far cry from his predecessor Antonio Conte's defensive rigidity and focus on counterattacks.

And while Spurs couldn't find a winner, a draw at Brentford could be seen as a positive first step given that Thomas Frank's team beat Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool at home last season.

The visitors took the lead when James Maddison delivered a pinpoint free kick that was headed in by Cristian Romero in the 11th minute. The defender then had to be taken off, though, after showing signs of a possible concussion following an earlier clash of heads.

Brentford equalised after the hosts were awarded a penalty when Son Heung-min made light contact with Mathias Jensen in the area, and Bryan Mbeumo converted from the spot. Tottenham were exposed defensively again on a counter in the 36th, when Rico Henry delivered a cross to Yoane Wissa, whose shot took a deflection to sneak past Tottenham's new goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Emerson Royal then leveled for Tottenham in first-half injury time with a one-time shot from outside the area after another assist from Maddison.

Tottenham forward Richarlison, who has the job of filling the shoes of Kane, was largely kept quiet but had a shot saved by Mark Flekken in the second half.

Flekken started in goal in place of David Raya, who is expected to complete a move to Arsenal.

Related Topics

soccer

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.