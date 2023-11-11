HamberMenu
Tottenham allows stoppage-time goals in 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton in Premier League

Wolverhampton scored twice in stoppage time to beat Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League, handing Spurs back-to-back losses for the first time this season

November 11, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - WOLVERHAMPTON, England

AP
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Craig Dawson is shown a yellow card by referee Tim Robinson

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Craig Dawson is shown a yellow card by referee Tim Robinson | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Wolverhampton scored twice in stoppage time to beat Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, handing Spurs back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

Mario Lemina struck in the 97th-minute after Pablo Sarabia had evened the score six minutes earlier at Molineux Stadium.

The visitors led from Brennan Johnson's goal after just three minutes and were poised to regain first place from Manchester City.

Instead, new manager Ange Postecoglou’s team remained one point behind the defending champions after having gone unbeaten in the first 10 games of the season.

Tottenham lost 4-1 to Chelsea on Monday after having two players sent off. The game at Molineux was going to be a test of its character and Johnson's early goal was the perfect response.

Sarabia evened the score when he controlled Matheus Cunha's cross and volleyed a left-footed shot past Guglielmo Vicario at the near post.

For the winner, Sarabia was the provider with an incisive pass into the box. Lemina connected with a first time shot from close range to find the bottom corner of the net.

Wolves' late goals sparked wild scenes that could see Spurs drop down to fourth by the end of the weekend.

