Top sports court upholds FIFA ban on Russia

AFP March 18, 2022 17:22 IST

FIFA logo is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday refused to suspend FIFA's ban on Russia taking part in the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup finals over the invasion of Ukraine. CAS, sport's top court, is still to rule on the legal basis of the ban, but a decision is not expected for several weeks at least. "The challenged decision remains in force and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in FIFA competitions. The CAS arbitration proceedings continue," the court said in a statement. The Football Union of Russia had appealed against the suspension, hoping to gain permission to allow Russia to face Poland in a World Cup playoff that was due to have been played on March 24. FIFA however has already granted Poland a bye into the playoff final.



