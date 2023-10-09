HamberMenu
Tickets for AFC Asian Cup 2023 to go on sale from October 10

October 09, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Doha

Aneesh Dey

Tickets for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 – scheduled to be held in Qatar from January 12, 2024, to February 10 – will go on sale from October 10.

India – making a consecutive appearance in the tournament – is clubbed in Group-B alongside Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria and will play the Socceroos at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in the opener on January 13.

“I think the Indian fans will have one of their best moments there (at the stadium),” said Hassan Rabeeah Al Kuwari, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications, LOC, Asian Cup Qatar 2023 in a press meet here.

“The Indian community, not just from now or the [last 20 or 30 years], have always been part of our success.

“All communities in Qatar are more than welcome. Everyone is welcome to Qatar. Everyone will be part of our success during the tournament,” he added.

Tickets will be released in four phases and will start at 25 Qatari Riyal, with electronic tickets also available. They will not be linked to a Hayya Card.

According to Rabeeah, over 30,000 applications have already come in, which will be narrowed down after scrutiny.

(The writer is in Doha at the invitation of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Local Organising Committee).

