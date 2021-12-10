Football

UEFA Europa League | Thrilling win for Napoli

Striking it: Adam Ounas opens the scoring for Napoli in the see-saw encounter against Leicester.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Napoli earned a thrilling 3-2 home win over Leicester City on Thursday to reach the Europa League knockout stages as Group C runner-up behind Spartak Moscow.

Important results:

Group B: Real Sociedad 3 (Oyarzabal 43-pen, 62, Sorloth 90+3) bt PSV Eindhoven 0.

Group C: Legia Warsaw 0 lost to Spartak Moscow 1 (Bakaev 17); Napoli 3 (Ounas 4, Elmas 24, 53) bt Leicester 2 (Evans 27, Dewsbury-Hall 33).

Group G: Celtic 3 (Welsh 3, Henderson 52, Turnbull 78-pen) bt Real Betis 2 (Bain 69-og, Borja 75); Ferencvaros 1 (Laidouni 82) bt Bayer Leverkusen 0.

Group H: West Ham 0 lost to Dinamo Zagreb 1 (Orsic 4).


