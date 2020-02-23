Thrilling win for East Bengal

East Bengal registered a 4-2 win over TRAU FC in the I-League here on Sunday.

TRAU drew first blood through Princewill Emeka in the 18th minute. Jaime Colado’s 52nd minute goal restored parity for the visitor. East Bengal soon found success through Kassim Aidara (67th), Brandon (69th) and Marcos Espada’s penalty in the 76th. TRAU got its second through Patrick Uche.