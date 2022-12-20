  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thousands in Paris welcome France home after World Cup loss

In contrast with 2018 when France won the World Cup in Russia, the team did not receive a parade on the Champs-Elysees.

December 20, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Paris

PTI
France team players greet fans outside Hotel Crillon after losing in the World Cup Final against Argentina

France team players greet fans outside Hotel Crillon after losing in the World Cup Final against Argentina | Photo Credit: Reuters

Thousands of fans in central Paris cheered the arrival home of a France team that lost one of the greatest World Cup finals.

Kylian Mbappé and teammates landed at Charles de Gaulle Airport from Doha just after 8 p.m. local time Monday and descended from the plane in a somber mood. Smiling airport staff members holding signs that said “Thank you” and “Paris loves you” were passed without acknowledgement by the team.

Looking tired and still visibly disappointed by their loss to Argentina in a penalty shootout in Qatar, the players boarded buses that took them to greet the hordes of excited fans waiting for them at Place de la Concorde. There, the team's mood brightened.

In contrast with 2018 when France won the World Cup in Russia, the team did not receive a parade on the Champs-Elysees.

But to supporters, the location of the reception hardly mattered as they treated Les Bleus to a warm welcome home in the winter evening cold. They lit flares, waved flags and sang “La Marseillaise” as the players and coach Didier Deschamps emerged on the balcony of the Hotel de Crillon.

In his first message published on Instagram and Twitter following Sunday's defeat, Mbappé posted a photo of himself, head down, behind the World Cup trophy with the message: “We will be back." More than 24 million people — eight out of 10 viewers — watched the final on French TF1 television, a record high.

France played its part in one of the most memorable finishes in World Cup history, even though the defending champion failed to retain the title. Mbappé's hat trick helped France draw with Argentina 3-3 after extra time but they couldn't rally again in the shootout.

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2022

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.