They have the talent, but will the Dutch finally achieve the ultimate glory?

November 16, 2022 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup all set to kick off in Qatar on November 20, The Hindu analyses the teams and groups.

In Group A, the Netherlands looks certain to sail into the knockouts. The Dutch are back after missing out on the 2018 edition and will try to make their presence count this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the legacy of being one of the most talented teams in world football, the Dutch have for long flattered to deceive with three final appearances but no titles. With Louis van Gaal helming the squad once more, fans will be hope that the jinx will be broken this time.

The fight for second spot is likely to see an intense duel, where host Qatar — making its debut in the tournament — will try to carry on its form as the Asian champion and spring a surprise. It needs to get the better of the much higher-ranked sides like the Netherlands and Senegal.

Qatar’s opener against Ecuador will be the first big test of its true strength. The South Americans impressed everyone with their performance tallying the highest ever goal figures (27) in its qualification campaign. Qatar needs to get its act together if it does not wish to be clubbed with South Africa as the second host to be eliminated in the group league stage.

THE NETHERLANDS: Since the disappointment of 2018, the Oranje have seen a remarkable turnaround. Under van Gaal they have won 11 and drawn 15 matches ever since he took over the side in August 2021. The Dutch squad is a good combination of recognised names and exciting talent. With a relatively easy group stage, van Gaal may well dream of helping the team better the third-place finish under him in Brazil in 2014.

Trending

SENEGAL: The Africa Cup of Nations winner Senegal has a strong reason to believe in its strength and ability. Senegal is the only team in the new millennium to reach the World Cup main stage as the African champion. A number of its footballers play for top teams in the European leagues and coach Aliou Cisse can pack his side with a sizeable arsenal to challenge any big team. There are a few injury worries with Bouna Sarr ruled out and Sadio Mane likely to miss at least a few matches. But it has enough depth in the squad. Senegal, a quarterfinalist in 2002, can emulate Nigeria of being the second African team to make the knock-outs for a second time.

ECUADOR: The team oscillated between hope and despair in the last few months with Chile and Peru raising questions about the nationality of its player Byron Castillo. Ecuador earned a big reprieve when the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in its favour with barely 12 days remaining for the tournament. Ecuador is the youngest team to qualify from South America and with Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro having a nice blend of youth and experience under his command, it will hope to reach the knockouts for the second time after 2006.

QATAR: Making its maiden appearance, Qatar will hope to leave its impression with a memorable performance. Qatar won the Asian Cup to embellish its claim ahead of the World Cup. Playing under Spanish coach Felix Sanchez for the last five seasons, Qatar has a strong squad and will hope to cause some upsets on the way.