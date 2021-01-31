The most expensive athlete

Lionel Messi’s most recent contract with Barcelona is worth up to €555 million over four seasons, the El Mundo newspaper reported on Sunday.
The Spanish daily said it had access to the document Messi signed with the Catalan club in 2017, which included fixed incomes and variables that could reach nearly €138 million each season. The newspaper said it is the most expensive contract ever signed by an athlete.
Messi would have to pay about half of that amount in taxes in Spain.
The report said the 33-year-old player has already secured more than €510 million of the total contract. The newspaper also details how Messi rewarded the club over the years, having helped it win more than 30 titles.
Messi has been with Barcelona for nearly two decades but asked to leave at the end of last season after saying he wasn’t happy with the direction the club was headed. He had his request denied but will be able to leave for free when this season ends.
