  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup points table after Spain vs Germany: Sergio Busquets’ side stays atop Group E despite Germany draw

Daily Quiz | On Diego Maradona
Premium

November 25 is the death anniversary of legendary football player Diego Maradona. In honour of the icon, here is a quiz on his many feats in the FIFA World Cup

November 28, 2022 12:19 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

Abhinaya K
Daily Quiz | On Diego Maradona
In this June 8, 1990 picture, Argentinian forward Diego Maradona (centre) juggles with the ball as he runs past Cameroon’s Benjamin Massing during the World Cup opening football match between Cameroon and Argentina in Milan. Maradona did not score a single goal in the match.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | In how many iterations of the world cup did Maradona represent Argentina and name the years?

Answer : 4 (1982, 1986, 1990, 1994)
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.