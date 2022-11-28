Daily Quiz | On Diego Maradona

1 / 6 | In how many iterations of the world cup did Maradona represent Argentina and name the years? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 4 (1982, 1986, 1990, 1994) SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | In his maiden appearance, the football legend and his team lost matches against two teams in the second group stage. Name the teams. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Italy, Brazil SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | This player is likely to beat his idol Maradona’s record number of matches played for Argentina in the world cups. Name the player and the number. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lionel Messi; 21 matches SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | The year Maradona captained his team and led it to victory, he scored his first goal of the tournament against which team and what was the outcome of the match. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Italy; The match ended in a draw SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Who was the goalkeeper who Maradona beat to score his famous ‘goal of the century’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Peter Shilton SHOW ANSWER